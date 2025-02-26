WATCH: UCLA's Oladejo Sounds Off on NFL Interest, Potential Pairing With Lions, More
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- There is perhaps no Bruin who has done more to raise their draft stock since the end of the season than Oluwafemi Oladejo. After his performance at the Senior Bowl, Oladejo has proven that he is a stud with mock drafts placing him as a late first, high second round selection.
Oladejo took questions at the Combine and provided some insight about his next potential football home. Speaking with UCLA Bruins On SI, Oladejo commented on the Rams, Chiefs and Lions, having been linked to Detroit with their 28th overall selection.
Oladejo moved from linebacker to EDGE, helping turn things around for the Bruins in DeShaun Foster's predicted ill-faded first season as head coach, but it was the opposite. Foster established his vision for the program that he first mentioned at Big Ten Media Days.
UCLA defeated Nebraska and Rutgers on the road during the 2024 season. Oladejo's play helped his stock rise as his game tape has started to turn heads.
The edge rusher recorded 57 tackles, 14 for loss, 4.5 sacks and two passes defensed in 12 games in his final collegiate season.
In his career, as a whole, Oladejo posted 240 tackles, 25 for loss, 6.0 sacks, six passes defensed, three fumble recoveries, two interceptions and a forced fumble.
Here's more from Oladejo's interview on Wednesday:
Q: Tell us about your transition from off-ball-LB to edge after 2 games of 2024 at UCLA?
Oladejo: "It was a great thing, not just for myself but for my team as well. For Carson (Schwesinger) as well. He stepped up, played, was a semi Butkus winner (semifinalist). I think it just gave us the chance to get the best 11 on the field. Going into our season we knew our linebacker room was the strongest core of the defense. We had guys like myself, Ale Kaho, Kain Medrano, Carson, JonJon Vaughns, Donavyn Pellot. After the Indiana game we had to really reflect and see how could we get the best 11 on the field. Coach asked me to play end, really just for the week against LSU. I just took it week by week and now we're here."
