UCLA's Oledejo Predicted to be a First-Round Draft Pick
UCLA could see back-to-back first-round selections in consecutive seasons for the first time since they had four first-round selections from 2016-2018.
After Laiatu Latu was selected by the Colts with the 15th overall selection last season, Bruins linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo was predicted by Mel Kiper Jr to be the 28th overall selection by the Detroit Lions.
In Kiper's pre-NFL Combine mock draft, he believes Oladejo could be the perfect pairing for Aiden Hutchinson in order to revolutionize their pass rush.
"On one hand, Detroit ran into bad luck in 2024 with an inconceivable number of injuries to its defense, seeming dooming the otherwise dominant team," Kiper wrote. "On the other, the Lions never really had a clear no.2 pass rusher opposite Aiden Hutchinson (who missed some time himself with a leg injury). Za'Darius Smith had four sacks over eight games after a midseason trade to Detroit, but no other edge rusher had more than three sacks."
"The rest of this roster is too good to ignore this, and GM Brad Holmes should be looking for answers in both free agency and the draft. Oladejo has steadily risen in this class, moving from round three to the round two conversation with a good Senior Bowl week."
"The jump to round one is a bit of a projection, but Oladejo is getting buzz right now -- I think he could be in this range after the combine. He should test well considering his burst and intensity. And while he had just 4.5 sacks in 2024, his tape is really good"
Oladejo going in the first is a bit of a stretch, but so was Jahmyr Gibbs and look what happened. While testing has not had the same value in the minds of general managers as they have had in prior years, there's not a great way to know what they and organizations truly value on draft day.
While there are a plethora of highly graded established edge rushers, Oladejo's upside could be too much to ignore. If there was a team that could get the most out of his talents, it would be the Lions.
