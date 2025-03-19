Everything UCLA's Oladejo Said Following Impressive Pro Day
UCLA insider linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo participated in the Bruins' Pro Day on Monday afternoon in Westwood, surprising many.
Oladejo spoke to the media following his Pro Day performance and spoke on what the journey has been like, moving through the draft process, participating in the NFL Combine and returning to his alma mater to show off his skills.
"It's been an incredible journey, I'm very grateful, grateful to God for the opportunities I've had," Oladejo said. "I think overall, through the three and a half months, I've learned just to be steadfast, to be calm and collected, not to be too high, not be too low, but just taking things day-by-day."
Los Angeles Daily News reporter Haley Sawyer was in attendance for the event and reported that during one of Oladejo's individual reps, he knocked the blocking pad out of fellow Bruin teammate defensive lineman Jay Toia's hand. Toia is also a draft prospect who participated in the Pro Day.
"I think just having heavy hands and being able to strike blockers, very instrumental to the game, it allows you to be a dominant edge, a dominant football player," Oladejo said. "Just having strong hands and striking people and keeping leverage."
Oladejo had an impressive senior season, earning 57 total tackles, 30 of them solo, and a career-high 4.5 sacks. He has continued to shine through the draft process, showing his ability to play at the next level. Some circles have the Elk Grove, Calif. being drafted in the first round, coming up in late April.
"I think within this business, every team knows everything, there's not much you can hide, but like I said to every team already, I think first and foremost, I'm just a great man, a man of God," Oladejo said.
"But off the field, I'm not going to have any issues; you're not going to have to worry about me working or staying out of trouble. That's just who I am naturally, in terms of being consistent and well-rounded.
"On the field, I'm going to play hard every play, I'm going to come in to get better. I know life is not going to be sunshine and rainbows, but I'm going to always work."
