REPORT: UCLA's Osa Odighizuwa's Dallas Cowboys Overlooked
UCLA's Osa Odighizuwa exemplifies what it means to buy into a team. His Dallas Cowboys have had yet another offseason full of media noise and controversy. Yet he remains committed to the cause.
Thus, in a recent power ranking by NFL.com's Eric Edholm, the Cowboys are ranked the 22nd-best team in the league after the initial rush of free agency.
"The recent drama following DeMarcus Lawrence's exit may not have a lasting imprint on the Cowboys, but it does paint an interesting picture of the current leadership," Edholm wrote. "This is Dak Prescott's team, but it's also CeeDee Lamb's and Micah Parsons' team, too."
"Parsons technically hangs in the balance prior to his extension, but it feels as if the Cowboys will lock him up long-term at some point soon. That naturally will elevate his voice even more in the locker room, which is transitioning from Mike McCarthy to Brian Schottenheimer.
"Other respected voices have departed this offseason, with Zack Martin and Jourdan Lewis at the top of the list. The Cowboys have taken a slightly more aggressive approach to free agency, and they've traded for a pair of former first-rounders (LB Kenneth Murray Jr. and CB Kaiir Elam) who might be able to flourish in a new situation.
"But I'll be really curious how Dallas’ current leadership guides this team into a new era."
Here's the reality of the situation regarding the Cowboys. Are they in a position to compete for a championship? No. Are they as bad as they seem? No.
Dak Prescott is still one of the premier passers in the NFL. CeeDee Lamb is still one of the best receivers in the league. The team still has Tyler Smith, Micah Parsons, and Odighizuwa, among others.
The team is in an excellent draft position, and they have historically drafted well. While the Cowboys may not win a Super Bowl, they will compete for the playoffs. Before the team suffered massive injuries in 2024, they made the playoffs in three straight seasons.
The Cowboys suffer from being a media empire, but when you look at the bones of the team, there is a lot to love, so expect a lot more from Odighizuwa and the Cowboys than one might expect in 2025.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.