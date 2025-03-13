Cowboys Help UCLA's Osa Odighizuwa With Reinforcements
UCLA alum Osa Odighizuwa took a pay cut to remain a Dallas Cowboy, and the team is rewarding his sacrifice by bringing in new talent to reinforce their defense. The Cowboys have a new defensive coordinator in 2025, hiring Matt Eberflus to lead them back to the Promise Land.
Jerry Jones got to work adding linebacker Jack Sanborn, defensive tackle Solomon Thomas, defensive end Peyton Turner, cornerback Kaiir Elam and Kenneth Murray Jr, along with re-signing safety Markquese Bell, safety Juanyeh Thomas, defensive end Tyrus Wheat and cornerback C.J. Goodwin.
It will be a tough challenge to get this defense to work, considering Jones' offseason strategy seems to be picking up failed first-round selections, as in the case of all their defensive acquisitions outside of Sanborn, because that has historically gone well, but if they are to work, Odighizuwa's influence on the inside must play a factor.
Murray and Elam are the most interesting. Pro Football Focus dropped profiles on them, calling both moves "average."
Murray is a run-stopper who excelled in the 4-3 defense at Oklahoma and was a bright spot for the Chargers as a rookie but ended up becoming a liability in coverage once Brandon Staley instituted a 3-4 defense.
"The Titans are sending Kenneth Murray and a seventh-round pick to the Cowboys in return for a sixth-round pick," PFF wrote. "Dallas will be Murray’s third team in three years after he spent his first four seasons with the Chargers and joined the Titans in 2024.
"Opposing quarterbacks produced a 122.5 passer rating when targeting Murray in coverage last season, and he accrued 20 run stops, seven for a loss or no gain. Murray is the fourth former first-round pick acquired by the Cowboys this offseason."
Elam was supposed to create a dominant partnership with Tre'Davious White in Buffalo, but White kept getting hurt and Elam kept getting burnt, leading to both men's departure from upstate New York.
"The Bills have traded cornerback Kaiir Elam and a sixth-round pick to the Cowboys for a fifth-round pick and a seventh-round pick in this year’s draft," PFF wrote.
"Elam made 10 appearances for Buffalo in 2024, starting five, including the AFC Championship game. He allowed 21 completions and a touchdown on 31 throws into his coverage in 2024, with two forced incompletions."
Perhaps both players will take that jump by having dominant forces up front such as Odighizuwa and Micah Parsons. Free agency rages on affecting Bruins from coast to coast.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.