UCLA's Osa Odighizuwa, Dallas Cowboys Continue to Be Doubted
There is perhaps no other team in the NFL that is having as bad of an offseason as the Dallas Cowboys. Or that's the perceived general thought. One of the biggest things pushing this agenda over is the interesting one-year deals the team has been making on defense.
New head coach Brian Schottenheimer hired former Bears head coach Matt Eberflus to revamp a Mike Zimmer Cowboys defense that got shredded in 2024.
Things got worse when departing longtime Cowboy defensive end Demarcus Lawrence got into a social media beef with All-Pro Micah Parsons after Lawrence, who signed with the Seahawks this offseason, made an aggressive comment in criticism of the franchise:
To which Parsons responded:
And then Lawrence finished with this, setting up the point we're at right now:
That's why Pro Football Network's Zahid Rashid wrote about why the Cowboys dropped outside the top half in post-free agency NFL power rankings.
"Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have become infamous for their hesitancy to spend money in the NFL offseason," Rashid wrote. "While they were more active than last year, especially in the trade market, the Cowboys’ 2025 outlook doesn’t look promising after failing to address their biggest weaknesses in free agency.
"The Cowboys’ notable signings include defensive ends Solomon Thomas and Payton Turner, guard Robert Jones, running back Javonte Williams, and linebacker Jack Sanborn.
"However, their additions have been widely considered underwhelming, and they’ve lost several key players, including cornerback Jourdan Lewis, offensive tackle Chuma Edoga, defensive ends Chauncey Golston and DeMarcus Lawrence, and running back Rico Dowdle.
"In addition to struggles in the red zone, Dallas had major issues at cornerback last season, as Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland played just one game together. While they added 2022 first-round pick Kaiir Elam, the former Buffalo Bills CB has just two career interceptions and remains unproven as a starter."
While I personally have been critical of how the Cowboys have done in the past, we all need to pump the breaks. There is a reason Odighizuwa took nearly a $20 million pay cut to stay in Dallas. There has to be a vision.
Lawrence is getting old, and he's getting hurt. The Cowboys are expected to replace him with Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker.
Matt Eberflus may not have been a good head coach, but he knows how to run a defense. If he can do it in Indianapolis, he can do it with Dallas.
If Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and potentially Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson -- if rumors are true -- can turn it on on offense, the sky is the limit.
