UCLA's Osa Odighizuwa Named Perfect Match for Patriots
Former UCLA defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa is becoming a hot commodity in the NFL's free agent market as his stout play has been linked to a multi-time Super Bowl-winning organization looking to reestablish its once-feared dominance over the NFL.
A recent report by Pro Football Focus linked Odighizuwa to newly hired head coach Mike Vrabel and the New England Patriots.
"Mike Vrabel inherits a roster that needs a boost at nearly every position group, and New England holds the cap space to do so this offseason," wrote PFF's Mason Cameron. "New England’s interior was especially ineffective in 2024, totaling the lowest pressure rate from defensive tackles (7.6%) in 2024. Odighizuwa would be an instant upgrade, having recorded two consecutive seasons with a 78.0-plus PFF pass-rush grade and a 14%-plus win rate."
Odighizuwa is a Mike Vrabel type of player. Hard-working, aggressive, violent, has a "never say die" type of attitude. Vrabel, a Super Bowl-winning defensive lineman, was that type of player for the Patriots as he helped New England capture three Super Bowls in four years during the 2000s.
"The 26-year-old is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he played every game and registered 47 tackles, 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble, and while his numbers don't jump off the page, his impact is immeasurable," wrote Matthew Schmidt of New England Patriots on SI. "The UCLA product has been a dominant force along the Cowboys' defensive line since being drafted in the third round back in 2021, displaying terrific ability as both a run stuffer and a pass rusher."
Odighizuwa recorded 25 tackles, 4.5 sacks and one forced fumble in 2024. He was also playing and dominating on a defensive line that has current underachieving first-round selection Mazi Smith, an injured Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence for only four games before he went on injured reserve.
New England has some perks that might pique Odighizuwa's interest. They have a young, promising QB in Drake Maye and over 120 million dollars in cap space. The defense also has some interesting pieces, like breakout corner Christian Gonzalez and intriguing EDGE Keion White.
It will be up to Odighizuwa to see if he's interested in being a part of a rebuild.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.