Patriots Named Top Destination for Cowboys Star
The New England Patriots are teeming with cap space heading into the NFL offseason, so they should be able to make some very big moves in free agency.
The Patriots need help on both sides of the ball, so it will be difficult for New England to patch all of its holes in one fell swoop.
However, it's important for the Pats to land some legitimate star players, as they probably have the worst roster in football at the moment.
Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus envisions the Patriots potentially making a big signing defensively, naming them the top destination for Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa.
"Mike Vrabel inherits a roster that needs a boost at nearly every position group, and New England holds the cap space to do so this offseason," Cameron wrote. "New England’s interior was especially ineffective in 2024, totaling the lowest pressure rate from defensive tackles (7.6%) in 2024. Odighizuwa would be an instant upgrade, having recorded two consecutive seasons with a 78.0-plus PFF pass-rush grade and a 14%-plus win rate."
Odighizuwa may very well be one of the most underrated players in the league.
The 26-year-old is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he played every game and registered 47 tackles, 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble, and while his numbers don't jump off the page, his impact is immeasurable.
The UCLA product has been a dominant force along the Cowboys' defensive line since being drafted in the third round back in 2021, displaying terrific ability as both a run stuffer and a pass rusher.
He even racked up 23 quarterback hits this past year, demonstrating his ability to wreak havoc in opposing backfields.
On top of all that, Odighizuwa has played in every game three seasons in a row.
