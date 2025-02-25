Former UCLA Defensive Tackle Named Top-15 NFL Free Agent
Former UCLA defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa has been a force up front for the Dallas Cowboys. His stellar play and heroic efforts, even when Dallas was eliminated from playoff contention, has earned him attention and acclaim from the rest of the NFL.
Odighizuwa is a free agent and will be looking to sign a life-changing deal come next month. It is very likely he will receive it as Pro Football Focus listed Odighizuwa as the 15th-best free agent in the NFL.
"Odighizuwa is another interior pass-rusher with very strong underlying metrics that haven’t quite translated to major sack production through nearly four seasons," PFF wrote. "While the Dallas Cowboys‘ season fell off the rails as injuries piled up, Odighizuwa stayed the course and played some of the best ball of his career over the second half of the campaign. The 2021 third-round pick is quietly one of the more underrated defenders across the NFL."
Odighizuwa is a player that excites. His effort is unquestioned, he fits within the structure of most NFL defenses and, as a veteran player, he offers wisdom and leadership. Odighizuwa is a dominant force, helping the Dallas Cowboys mask their selection of Mazi Smith.
Considering his abilities as a player, leader and teacher, there are several fits for him across the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs need to rebuild their defensive line and while Odighizuwa could be too expensive for Kansas City, he would pair great with Chris Jones and George Karlaftis.
Another option is the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars have good cap space and if they want to use their fifth overall draft pick on a cornerback, Odighizuwa could be the missing piece on the defensive line that links Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker and Arik Armstead.
Potentially the best fit for Odighizuwa is the Las Vegas Raiders. Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham runs both a 4-3 and 3-4 defense, meaning he needs strong interior defensive linemen. Odighizuwa would be joining a defensive line room with Maxx Crosby, Christian Wilkins, Adam Butler and John Jenkins.
Considering the rotating the Raiders need to do on the defensive line, the UCLA product could be the next Bruin wearing the Silver and Black.
