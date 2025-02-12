UCLA's Osa Odighizuwa Expected to Receive Generational Wealth in Projected Contract
Osa Odighizuwa isn't a name most football fans hear, but it is a name football players remember. The UCLA standout has been a force for the Dallas Cowboys in the trenches and while Jerry Jones has gotten maximum production out of Odighizuwa's prorated deal, it's time for Dallas or someone else to pay up.
Pay up they shall as Odighizuwa is a hot name within NFL front offices as teams prepare to attack free agency once the negotiation window opens next month. Odighizuwa and his representation are remaining patient, taking their time as once NFL teams are allowed to make deals, Odighizuwa will have multiple phone calls, offering him generational money.
"Not exactly a house-hold name nationally (yet), but this likely ends up being the contract that turns heads in the coming weeks," wrote Spotrac's Michael Ginnitti. The 3rd Round pick out of UCLA could be considered the best interior defensive linemen on the open market, with a three-year, $63M projection in our system."
With an AAV of $21 million per year, Odighizuwa would be among the top ten in annual salaries made by defensive tackles. However, his play has been highly regarded in NFL front offices which could lead to a potential bidding war.
I spoke to TWSN's Bill Sparks about Odighizuwa, who discussed the former Bruin's looming free agency.
"Coming into the NFL, Osa Odughizuwa was seen as an athletic, versatile, strong, defensive lineman who could fit into a multitude of positions and schemes," Sparks said. "After racking up 13.5 sacks over the past four years, he now looks to enter free agency for the first time, and the two landing spots I’d watch for: the San Francisco 49ers and the New England Patriots, both of which could use a versatile defensive lineman, who can rush the passer in the way that Osa can."
The Patriots have a lot of cap space but did just give Christian Barmore a four-year, $83-million contract. San Francisco needs to free up money, but they have a massive need at that position. Thus, if other teams are interested as well, we could see Odighizuwa earn as much as $25 million per season. Not bad for a third-round pick.
