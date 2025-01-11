UCLA's Otito Ogbonnia Looks For Redemption As Chargers Play Texans in AFC Wild Card
When Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh left the Rose Bowl Stadium victorious over Alabama last January, no one could have anticipated where he would eventually end up a year later. At least not for defensive tackle and UCLA alum Otito Ogbonnia.
Ogbonnia was drafted by the Chargers during the 2022 offseason and last January, his career looked to have stalled out. After an injury impacted his first two seasons in the league, Ogbonnia was on a quest to return to top form.
That quest took a negative turn when his head coach and general manager, the men that drafted him, were fired in mid-December, and while Harbaugh was hoisting the national championship trophy, Ogbonnia was preparing for life with a new head coach and front office.
Harbaugh ended up with the Chargers and Ogbonnia has florished, putting up career highs as he played in all 17 of Los Angeles' games in 2024. While the first hurdle has been leaped, Ogbonnia's journey is far from finished.
While Ogbonnia was out with injury, the Chargers' 2022 season went on as the team made the postseason. They would play the winner of the NFC South, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Chargers dominated early. Heading into halftime 27-0, the Chargers called an unexplainable WR sweep that was stuffed and instead of running out the clock, the Chargers had to punt. The Jaguars would score a touchdown before time expired.
Ogbonnia was helpless as he watched his team's massive lead dissipate as Jacksonville won on a walk off field goal 31-30. In 2025, when his Chargers take the field against the NFC South champion, Houston Texans, it's personal for the big man up front.
Not only will he be making his postseason debut, he will be tasked with helping stop prolific running back Joe Mixon. Mixon, the shifty speedster, rushed for 1,016 yards and 12 total touchdown during the regular season.
Ogbonnia has been a force up front, eating double teams while the Chargers' speedy pass rushers have continually gotten home on the quarterback time and time again. If the Chargers are to redeem themselves from their postseason exit from two years prior, Ogbonnia will have to lead the way. Nothing new for the UCLA Bruin and former All-Pac 12 Second-Team selection.
