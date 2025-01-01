Former Bruin is Having a Career Year With Chargers
The prospect of having a successful 2024 didn't seem likely for Otito Ogbonnia before the start of the season. The UCLA alum and 2022 fifth-round draft pick was a sparsely used rotational player during his first two seasons in the NFL, seemingly forgotten within Brandon Staley's defense.
In the 2024 offseason, Staley and the general manager that drafted him, Tom Telesco were already long gone from the organization. New faces on the coaching staff and the front office meant new players would be coming into the building and considering Ogbonnia's place within the organization, he was considered to be a cut candidate.
Before 2024, Ogbonnia had yet to complete a full season. He entered this year with only 15 games played due to a ruptured patellar tendon suffered in 2022. Ogbonnia also played sparingly due to his body composition, mainly coming into the game on run-downs. The Chargers also added veteran Poona Ford to the defensive line room, seemingly severing whatever opportunities remained for the Bruin.
Fast forward to the last week of the season and Ogbonnia has been flying. He's set to play in every game this season, he has career-highs in tackles and has been a glue guy on what has been a league-leading defensive unit.
With the Chargers having already wrapped up a playoff spot, Ogbonnia could see more playing time in week 18. If the Steelers lose to the Bengals on Saturday, the Chargers may play all their starters to jump Pittsburg for the fifth seed in the AFC. However, due to Pittsburg owning the tiebreaker over Los Angeles, a Steelers win would most likely lead to the Chargers resting their starters against the Raiders on Sunday.
In the latter scenario, Ogbonnia could see more playing time, getting a multitude of live-action reps against pass-protecting linemen. Whatever happens, Ogbonnia has represented his collegiate roots well, and barring any changes, he's likely to suit up for Los Angeles' playoff matchup the following week. Ogbonnia's underrated play serves as another example of Bruins finding success in the NFL.
If the Chargers win and Pittsburg loses, Los Angeles will travel to Houston to play the Texans. If any other scenario occurs, the Chargers will travel to play the winner of the AFC North.
