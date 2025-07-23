UCLA 2025 Football Positional Power Rankings: Linebacker
A good sign that the UCLA Bruins football season is approaching is media days. On the days leading up to Big Ten Media Days, let's start a new series.
In this era of college football, it's often hard for the casual fan to keep up with which players play at which position. Through the transfer portal, recruiting, and various other factors, it's often unclear who sits atop the depth chart in various positions.
With that being said, let's go ahead and rank each player at each of UCLA's positions for the upcoming season -- moving on to a position group headlined by returners and bolstered through the transfer portal, linebacker.
1. JonJon Vaughns, Redshirt Senior
Vaughns has been one of the most consistent figures on UCLA's defense throughout his career in Westwood, and he's returning as one of the Bruins' top linebackers. The two-sport athlete has used up all his eligibility in baseball, which is where he'd usually be during the springtime, meaning he was with the Bruins for all of spring practices for the first time.
Redshirting the 2024 season after playing just four games, Vaughns enters his sixth season in Westwood and has quite a lengthy resume. Over 48 games with UCLA, he's started in 11 of them (all in the 2022 season) and has totaled 113 tackles (64 solo and 49 assisted), 6.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks and two interceptions.
His best season was that 2022 season as a true junior, where he started in 11 games and put up 53 tackles and two interceptions.
2. Jalen Woods, Redshirt Junior
Woods is one of the more tenured figures in UCLA's defense and is projected to have chances at an increased role compared to prior years this season. He is entering his fourth year with the Bruins and has played 27 games in his collegiate career in Westwood.
In his first season, which would eventually be redshirted, Woods played in just two games as a backup linebacker, accruing five solo tackles and one tackle for loss. The next season, 2023, he played in all 13 games and finished with 11 tackles and two tackles for loss.
In his redshirt sophomore year last season, he played in all 12 games and improved considerably, tallying 22 total tackles (15 solo and seven assisted), two tackles for loss and a pass deflection.
3. Benjamin Perry, Redshirt Senior
Previously a safety, Perry comes to Westwood by way of the Louisville Cardinals with the hopes to be UCLA's starting linebacker with the departures of Kain Medrano and Carson Schwesinger to the NFL Draft. He had 29 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack with Louisville last season.
Perry, if anything, can tap into his skills as a safety to navigate coverage in the middle of the field. He is projected to start as UCLA's sam linebacker. The only flaws he might run into is that, as a former defensive back, he doesn't typically have the frame and stature of a linebacker like Medrano or Schwesinger.
4. Isaiah Chisom, Redshirt Sophomore
Chisom comes in as a transfer from Oregon State and was a prominent figure in the Beavers' defense last season. He finished the season with 75 tackles and a forced fumble in 12 games of action. He is one of the few prime candidates to replace Carson Schwesinger's production from last season.
Whether he is a starter or not ahead of the season, as a redshirt sophomore, Chisom should have a promising future with the program.
5. Ty Lee, Redshirt Sophomore
In his first full season last year, Lee played in all 12 games, but mostly appeared on special teams. He did, however, record two tackles against USC. As a redshirt sophomore, Lee is slotted behind a few more experienced players on the depth chart. He may spend more time on special teams this season.
6. Solomone Malafu, Redshirt Sophomore
Malafu has mostly been buried on the depth chart in his two seasons with the Bruins, playing in only one game against North Carolina Central in 2023. However, according to Bruin Report Online's David Woods, he showed promise in spring practices with the backup linebackers.
7. Donavyn Pellot, Redshirt Sophomore
Pellot is coming off an ACL injury that kept him out all of last season. In his true freshman season in 2023, he appeared in five games, seeing action against North Carolina Central, Arizona State, USC, Cal and Boise State in the LA Bowl. He finished the season with three solo tackles and an eight-yard sack.
Pellot is currently slotted behind Perry, among others, on the depth chart, but is sure to have a promising outlook on the rest of his future with the Bruins.
8. Scott Taylor, Freshman
Taylor is a three-star edge out of the class of 2025, but is getting reps at linebacker in the offseason. With a ton of experienced players ahead of him, Taylor could redshirt this season.
