UCLA 2025 Football Positional Power Rankings: Wide Receiver

A good sign that the UCLA Bruins football season is approaching is media days. On the days leading up to Big Ten Media Days, let's start a new series.
In this era of college football, it's often hard for the casual fan to keep up with which players play at which position. Through the transfer portal, recruiting, and various other factors, it's often unclear who sits atop the depth chart in various positions.
With that being said, let's go ahead and rank each player at each of UCLA's positions for the upcoming season -- moving on to a position group filled with returners and transfers all poised to make an impact, wide receiver.
1. Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, Redshirt Senior
Mokiao-Atimalala will be one of UCLA's leading wide receivers this season, coming off a 2024 campaign that was derailed by injury. The redshirt senior missed three games last season but finished with 28 receptions for 294 yards and a receiving touchdown regardless.
Projected as the Bruins' No. 1 Z receiver, Mokiao-Atimalala may finally have the breakout season UCLA fans have been expecting of him following the departures of most of last season's leading receivers.
2. Mikey Matthews, Junior
Matthews comes to the Bruins by way of Cal, along with running back Jaivian Thomas, and is projected to be one of Nico Iamaleava's most targeted receivers this upcoming season. The dynamic slot finished last season with 32 receptions for 272 yards and one touchdown.
3. Rico Flores Jr., Junior
Flores is returning for his junior year in Westwood, and he played in the first four games of the 2024 season before sitting out the rest of the year due to injury. Still, he had 12 receptions for 187 yards and a touchdown. Beating out Matthews as the primary slot receiver is unlikely, but Flores is poised for a good season.
4. Kwazi Gilmer, Sophomore
Gilmer is returning from a promising true freshman season and will be one of the Bruins' most important wideouts this season, especially following the departures of Logan Loya and J.Michael Sturdivant. He finished last season with 31 receptions for 345 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games.
5. Ezavier Staples, Redshirt Senior
Staples has been with the Bruins for four seasons and has played in only 21 games, mostly for special teams and at times as a reserve wide receiver. In his career, he's recorded one catch for 16 yards against Stanford in 2023. In his final season of eligibility, it looks like he'll be a more prominent backup.
6. Jaedon Wilson, Graduate Senior
Wilson comes to Westwood by way of Arkansas with one year of eligibility remaining. He was an integral receiver for Arkansas before stepping away from the team. He'll likely be pushed to the back of the UCLA depth chart.
7. Carter Shaw, Redshirt Sophomore
Shaw may be looking forward to a similar role with UCLA as in prior seasons, despite the turnover of the Bruins' receiving corps. He played in six games last season, starting one of them, and racked up 45 receiving yards on just two receptions. However, he missed the last six games of the season with an injury.
8. Grant Gray, Redshirt Sophomore
Gray is also a UCLA Baseball player and appeared in 20 games for the baseball team in the 2025 season. His role on the football team as a redshirt sophomore is bleak, but you can't deny the versatile skillset of a multi-sport athlete.
9. Karson Gordon, Redshirt Freshman
Gordon is reportedly injured ahead of the season, or at least he seemed to be at spring practices. The wide receiver/quarterback is still a raw talent, but Bruins fans may have to wait a while actually to see him play. He came to the Bruins as a quarterback last season and made the full transition to receiver this offseason.
10. Jace Brown, Freshman
Brown initially committed to Arkansas and quietly transferred to UCLA over the summer, following the steps of freshman quarterback and Brown's high school teammate Madden Iamaleava. The three-star prospect was the No. 62 recruit in California for the class of 2025.
11. Shane Rosenthal, Freshman
Rosenthal is part of UCLA's 2025 recruiting class and is coming in as a three-star and 61st-ranked prospect out of California. He'll likely redshirt entering this stacked position group.
