UCLA's Quentin Lake Beneficiary of Rams' Added Talent
When UCLA legacy Quentin Lake walked off of the field in Philadelphia following his team's loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Eagles in the NFL Divisional Round, there was a feeling that if the Los Angeles Rams could keep certain players and sign some needed reinforcements, the team would be favorites to win the conference in 2025.
The Rams did just that, and that's why Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron listed the Rams as one of the teams that added the most talent in free agency.
"It took some maneuvering from Les Snead and the Rams’ front office to create the cap space needed to be serious players in this year’s free-agent market," Cameron wrote. "LA restructured Matthew Stafford’s contract and designated Cooper Kupp as a post-June 1 release, freeing up significant cap room to make key additions.
"While losing Kupp is a blow, the Rams addressed the situation about as well as they could have, replacing him with Davante Adams at a lower annual cost. After struggling in 2024, Kupp was set to carry a $57.1 million cap hit over the next two seasons.
"Instead, LA landed Adams — arguably the most sought-after veteran receiver on the market — for $46 million over the same span, securing an elite playmaker while saving cap space.
"A similar approach was taken on defense with the departure of Bobby Brown III. While Brown was a solid contributor, the Rams upgraded by signing Poona Ford. The former Chargers defensive tackle earned the fifth-highest PFF grade (85.4) at the position in 2024 and put up a 95th-percentile run-defense grade.
"Additionally, retaining left tackle Alaric Jackson before free agency not only eliminated a pressing need but also prevented tackle-needy teams from pursuing him. The 26-year-old is coming off the best season of his career, earning an 80.9 PFF grade, including 75.0-plus marks in both pass protection and run blocking.
"While the Rams didn’t sign a high volume of players, the moves they did make should have a sizable impact as they look to maximize their window for success."
While Ford was the only addition so far on defense, the team's investment on offense should bring forth a stronger overall team effort, taking less pressure off the defense.
Ford himself was a massive addition as they maintained the same ability to control the line of scrimmage, especially against the run, but Ford's abilities as a pass rusher will help the defensive line rotation, keeping players fresher and giving Lake an opportunity to command a more focused defense in 2025.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.