UCLA's Quentin Lake Expresses Excitement at Matthew Stafford's Return
Los Angeles Rams captain and former UCLA Bruin Quentin Lake took to social media, expressing his excitement regarding the return of quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford and the Rams engaged in a tense negotiation that finally found its conclusion on Friday.
While Stafford was linked to the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants, he met Sean McVay alone, and both sides overcame their differences to reach an agreement. While the terms are still being worked out, Stafford is guaranteed to be back in 2025.
Lake has reasons to celebrate as he led a defensive unit that put the Eagles on the brink of defeat in the NFC Divisional Round and with Stafford back, the Rams have an opportunity to redeem themselves as the team pursues the second Lombardi of the McVay era.
The Rams got even better news as Alaric Jackson, the team's starting left tackle, has agreed to terms regarding his extension.
Lake's excitement could not be contained as he shared multiple social media posts addressing Stafford's signing.
Stafford had himself a year in 2024, leading the Rams to their second division title with Stafford at the helm. Stafford's list of accomplishments were listed in the team's press release written by Stu Jackson.
"In 2024, Stafford passed Eli Manning for 10th all-time on both the NFL's career passing yards and career passing touchdowns lists," Jackson wrote. "He currently has 59,809 passing yards and 377 career passing touchdowns. His performance in Week 14 gave him his 64th career game with 300 or more passing yards, moving past Dan Marino (63) for 8th-most all time.
"Stafford's 14,700 passing yards with the Rams are sixth-most in franchise history, while his 1,276 completions are fifth-most. His 95 passing touchdowns are eighth-most in franchise history. He has also been voted a team captain by his teammates in each of his four seasons.
"Stafford finished the 2024 season completing 65.8% of his passes for 3,762 yards with 20 touchdowns against eight interceptions."
This move, paired with the Jackson extension, helps Lake as the Rams are now likely to draft a defender with their first-round pick. Rumor around the NFL Combine is that they're interested in East Carolina's Shavon Revel and Florida State's Azareye'h Thomas.
