Bruins Question Critical Moment in Loss to USC
UCLA's narrow 19-13 loss to USC came down to the wire on Saturday night, and some critcal plays ultimately made the difference.
One of those was a controversial ruling of a turnover on downs when UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers was ruled short on a fourth-and-1 quarterback sneak. The Bruins had been approaching scoring position and had just lost their lead on the drive before.
The officials would blow the ball dead before the Bruins could even make an attempt at a push for the first down.
The turnover ojn downs would lead to a USC field goal that put the Trojans up 6 with just over 2 minutes remaining.
UCLA coach DeShaun Foster expressed his thoughts on the fourth-down play.
“That was the first time I’ve seen a quarterback sneak get called dead," Foster said after the game. "They usually let that play roll. They stopped it. They blew the whistle. Who knows where we would have ended up, but that was the first time I’ve seen that. We have all seen them on TV – everybody gets to get a push and continue to get a push and continue to push and continue to push, and they blew the whistle. I thought it was a good [play] call. Every call that is made in certain situations, I am making those.”
Had the Bruins converted, they could have very well gone on to score, either with a field goal or touchdown. A field goal would have tied the game late while a touchdown would have retained their lead.
Garbers thought he had converted.
“I was looking at the marker and I thought I was past it," the quarterback said. "I guess they blew the forward progress dead early. You can’t control that, though.”
Instead, UCLA went on to lose, and as a result, it missed out on a postseason berth.
“It’s just frustrating," Foster said. "It’s just frustrating. I wish that we could have come out on top. I felt like we earned the right to win that game, just during the week, the way that we practiced, coming off that loss on a Friday night [at Washington]. The guys just really approached it the way that they needed to. We let one slip through our hands."
