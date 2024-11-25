Bruins Received Star-Studded Performance From Unsung Veteran
The UCLA Bruins (4-7) were unsuccessful in their ability to pull out the biggest win of their season in a 19-13 loss to their bitter rival, USC (6-5) on Saturday night at the Rose Bowl. Despite the disappointment, one Bruin receiver had the best game of the season.
Junior wideout J. Michael Sturdivant popped off for 117 receiving yards on just five catches in the loss. He had a sensational diving catch for his longest reception of the night at 45 yards. Coming into the game, Sturdivant had participated in just five games this season.
Sturdivant had struggled throughout the year with injuries and had just 15 catches for 194 yards entering the game. He recorded a third of his catches and over half of his season receiving yards in just that game alone.
According to Fox Sports, Sturdivant missed multiple games this season with an undisclosed injury that kept him out of four games this year, the biggest being the Bruins' Homecoming win over the Iowa Hawkeyes three weeks ago.
Although, his season-high performance against the Trojans was Sturdivant's second game this season with triple-digit receiving yards. He posted 107 yards on seven catches with a touchdown score back in Week 6 in a loss to the Minnesota Gophers.
The Highland Village, Texas native was a major part of the offense last season, playing in 13 games with 455 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 32 total catches. His numbers this season have been less productive due to his limited time on the field. He made the most of it on Saturday night.
Sturdivant's career-high performance came against Boise State in last season's Guaranteed Rate Bowl where he posted 142 yards and a touchdown on four grabs. The Bruins would fail to reach a bowl game this season with their loss to the Trojans this weekend.
Fans will be hoping the Bruins can retain Sturdivant for his senior season next year. He would be an integral piece of this offense that if healthy, is able to do some serious damage. He would also work alongside recent Arkansas transfer junior Jaedon Wilson, who joined the Bruins program earlier in the week.
