Bruins' Rival Took Huge Hit Just Days Before Signing Day
UCLA's greatest rival, USC, looked like it was going to have a very strong 2025 recruiting class going into Wednesday's National Signing Day, and while it still does for the most part, the Trojans lost a key member of its class, one who had been committed to the program since September.
On Sunday, five-star wide receiver Jerome Myles announced his decommitment from USC on social media. Myles had committed to the Trojans on Sept. 18.
The announcement came just two days before National Signing Day.
According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Myles is ranked the No. 1 2025 prospect in the state of Utah, the No. 5 2025 wide receiver in the country and the No. 29 overall prospect in his class.
Myles was USC's second five-star commit from the class of 2025. Its only one that remains now is quarterback Husan longstreet, who had flipped his commitment from Texas A&M last month.
Ironically, that is the very school 247sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins predicts Myles to commit to.
Below is Biggins' evaluation of Myles from April:
"Myles is one of the top receivers in the country and has a ton of upside. He has a rare combination of size, speed and body control and reminds us a bit of former Washington All-American wide out and recent No. 9 pick of the Chicago Bears, Rome Odunze. He has an athletic 6-2, 210 pound frame and is a true deep threat who can get behind any defense. He has a track background with personal bests this Spring of 10.57-100m and 21.30-200m. He’s not just track fast, his speed carries over to the football field and he can routinely blow past opposing corners who are giving him huge cushions. He adjusts well to the football over either shoulder, shows the ability to change gears and knows how to set up an opposing corner. He has a large catch radius and shows the ability to make contested catches over a corner or catch a ball down by his ankles. He has strong hands, isn’t afraid to go over the middle and catches the ball well through contact. He’s a tough kid who battled through an early season injury and missed much of his junior season but rallied in time for the playoffs and had a huge impact on Corner Canyon’s State Championship team. He’s a physical blocker as well and will knock a defender on his backside and it’s really tough to find a discernible weakness in his game. When you combine his physical gifts in terms of frame and high level athleticism, there aren’t many pass catchers with more long term potential than Myles."
