UCLA 2025 Football Positional Power Rankings: Running Back
A good sign that the UCLA Bruins football season is approaching is media days. On the days leading up to Big Ten Media Days, let's start a new series.
In this era of college football, it's often hard for the casual fan to keep up with which players play at which position. Through the transfer portal, recruiting, and various other factors, it's often unclear who sits atop the depth chart in various positions.
With that being said, let's go ahead and rank each player at each of UCLA's positions for the upcoming season -- moving on to one of the most overhauled position groups on the team, running back.
1. Jaivian Thomas, Junior
Thomas comes to UCLA by way of Cal and will be making an immediate impact as UCLA's projected starting running back. He was the No. 11 running back in the transfer portal and had a formidable year with Cal, finishing with seven touchdowns and 626 yards on 100 attempts.
2. Jalen Berger, Redshirt Senior
Berger returns for his final year of eligibility after a 2024 season in which he was recovering from an injury in 2023. He finished last season with 178 rushing yards on 48 carries and 10 receptions for 59 yards and two touchdowns. He will likely be a great second option in the Bruins' backfield.
3. Anthony Woods, Redshirt Junior
Woods comes to Westwood by way of Salt Lake City, where he didn't play a snap with Utah due to an injury. However, with Idaho in the 2023 season, he rushed for 1,144 yards and 16 touchdowns en route to earning All-Big Sky honors. We have him ranked No. 3 because of the sheer upside Woods has despite recovering from injury.
4. Anthony Frias, Redshirt Senior
Frias is another returner, except he played a lot less than Berger did last season. In an improved position group, Frias will likely be competing for a high backup role. However, his familiarity with the program can go a long way.
5. Karson Cox, Freshman
Cox comes in as one of UCLA's only four-star recruits for the 2025 recruiting class. He was slated to make a real impact in his freshman season, but that's unclear now that the Bruins brought in talent via the transfer portal. I wouldn't be surprised if he utilized his redshirt this season, but I also wouldn't be surprised if he's able to make some impact.
6. Isaiah Carlson, Redshirt Sophomore
Previously the No. 12 prospect out of Washington in the class of 2023, Carlson returns for another season in Westwood, but isn't projected to see much of the field. I wouldn't doubt if Cox is slotted above him in the depth chart come season time.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and never miss another edition to this new series!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.