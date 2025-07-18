UCLA Football 2025 Depth Chart Roundup: Long Snapper
As UCLA's first practices loom ahead of the 2025 season, DeShaun Foster has cultivated a roster through recruiting and the transfer portal, ready to improve on last season.
Finishing their first season in the Big Ten with a 5-7 record, it's only up from here for the Bruins. With that being said, let's dive into UCLA's projected depth chart this upcoming season and how analysts view they'll impact UCLA. Up next, we round out the series by listing which players will take up the various special teams positions.
Long Snapper
There are various potential options at long snapper this season. Let's check them out.
Salem Abdul-Wahab
Abdul-Wahab was UCLA's only long snapper listed on its spring football roster and is the sole returner at the position. He has been with the Bruins for the last two seasons, playing in 11 games last season as UCLA's primary snapper on field goals and extra points. He didn't miss a single snap all year.
The redshirt junior didn't see any action in 2023. However, in 2022, with Northern Colorado, he played in 11 games as a long snapper and was even credited with one tackle.
Morrow Evans
Evans is a redshirt freshman transfer from national champion Ohio State. He learned a lot in his lone year at Ohio State and is bringing it to Westwood. He could compete for a starting spot.
"Evans, a rising redshirt freshman, joined the Buckeyes last summer. Out of high school, he was ranked the No. 2 longsnapper in Chris Rubio's rankings. Evans understudied behind John Ferlmann last season before entering the Portal this spring.
"UCLA has a freshman longsnapper coming in this summer in Halakilangi Muagututia Jr., and we imagine there will be a competition between the two for the starting job. UCLA was very light on specialists this spring, with Mateen Bhaghani handling double-duty as the kicker and punter." -- David Woods, Bruin Report Online
Halakilangi Muagututia Jr.
Muagututia is a freshman out of the class of 2025 and is the No. 1 long snapper in the nation for the class. Slotted behind both Abdul-Wahab and Evans, he'll likely redshirt but set the precedent for the Bruins going after the No. 1 prospect at the position in the class of 2026, Giancarlo Cereghino.
"Halakilangi Muagututi'a was simply tremendous at VEGAS XLIV on May 4-5. Easily one of the smoothest Long Snappers in his class. It doesn't matter if Hala is snapping the ball or moving on his feet, Hala is just calm, cool and super smooth. His form is gorgeous and he has zero wasted movement on his snapping motion. Hala is extremely accurate and consistent as you can see with his 60 RSI score! Athletically, Hala can flat out fly and he makes it look effortless when he does it. Sub 5 forty and it looks like he is floating when he does it. Pure athlete that is also a dominant linebacker. Very hard working Long Snapper." - Chris Rubio, Rubio Long Snapping
