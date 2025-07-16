UCLA Football 2025 Depth Chart Roundup: Cornerbacks, Part 3
As UCLA's first practices loom ahead of the 2025 season, DeShaun Foster has cultivated a roster through recruiting and the transfer portal, ready to improve on last season.
Finishing their first season in the Big Ten with a 5-7 record, it's only up from here for the Bruins. With that being said, let's dive into UCLA's projected depth chart this upcoming season and how analysts view they'll impact UCLA. Up next, we move on to the Bruins' overhauled secondary -- part three of the cornerbacks
Scooter Jackson, Junior
Jackson is yet another transfer corner coming in to bolster UCLA's secondary under Demetrice Martin. He was a three-star, 83-rated high school prospect who increased his rating as a transfer (now a 85 rating). Last season with Utah Tech, he had a 72.7 PFF defensive rating with 37 tackles and one interception in 10 games for the Trailblazers.
Jackson is expected to be one of the Bruins' top corners on the depth chart and could even evolve into a certified starter. At his worst, he'll be slotted in the middle of this cornerback room and play in spurts.
Jadyn Marshall, Redshirt Junior
Marshall is entering his fourth season with the Bruins and third on the defensive side of the ball. He came into Westwood in 2022 as an elite four-star wide receiver. In his true freshman season as a receiver, he played in three games, mostly as a kickoff returner.
Throughout his career at UCLA, he has played in 21 games, primarily on special teams and as a backup defensive back. He has three total tackles and a fumble recovery on defense and has returned three kickoffs for 51 yards. Marshall is projected to be towards the end of the depth chart, but will likely continue to be a figure on special teams.
Chase Coleman, Freshman
Coleman is a three-star corner out of the class of 2025 from Frisco (Tex.) Memorial. He is the 89th-ranked corner in the class and 137th out of the state of Texas. He will likely redshirt along with the two other freshman corners.
"Taller, leaner, wiry-framed cover corner who's shown capability to play on a perimeter island. Quicker-footed than your average long-framed cover man. Displays promising technical awareness and stays in phase to remain sticky downfield. Flashes some catch-point disruptiveness thanks to longer levers. Shows a willingness to get involved in the run game that should improve with added mass and strength. Checks the multi-sport category with long jump and triple jump participation. Projects as a quality FBS corner prospect who can fit multiple schemes. Could become a P4-caliber starter with developmental upside given frame specs." -- Gabe Brooks, 247Sports Scouting Analyst
