UCLA's Sean Rhyan is Given Sense of Job Security From Packers GM at Combine
Sean Rhyan is entering the final year of his contract, and looking at the Packers' financial status paired with their recent draft history, Rhyan is unlikely to receive an extension, regardless of his play.
A curse of the NFL, player retainment is a very tricky thing to manage, and oftentimes, interior offensive linemen get put on the wrong side of business.
Considering Rhyan's expiring contract and the state of the Packers' offensive line, it appeared that Rhyan could be added to the trade block. He's a very good player and several teams could use at least a one-year rental of a veteran guard.
So UCLA Bruins On SI asked Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst about his vision for the offensive line heading into next season.
"Yeah, I think we've done, and we were talking a little bit about this earlier, we've always focused on versatility with our offensive linemen, whether it be because of injury or because we have players that leave," Gutekunst said. "We feel really good about the flexibility of our guys to play multiple spots and try to get the best five on the field. So, it's always impactful, but at the same time I feel really good about our group right now."
So it doesn't appear Rhyan is on the move regardless if the Packers add talent to the room. The latest development around the rumor mill is that Green Bay could be interested in Kelvin Banks.
In that scenario, Banks and 2024 Packers first-round pick Jordan Morgan would play guard. Whether Rhyan starts while Banks and/ or Morgan develop will be determined.
However, the Packers could also be interested in tackle Armand Membou from Missouri and developing him. Once Rhyan departs, the Packers could shift players around the line.
Gutekunst was asked about his thoughts on the Missouri offensive lineman.
"Yeah, Coach Drink [Eliah Drinkwitz], they do a great job there. Obviously, it's an SEC program, so they're playing against the best week in and week out," Gutekunst said. "And again, I think they do a really good job there of maximizing their players' abilities and really showing us what we need to see."
