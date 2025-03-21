UCLA Duo, Seahawks Helped By Top-10 Acquisition
The Seattle Seahawks made the biggest quarterback acquisition so far, signing Sam Darnold. While Darnold is a player who clearly divides opinion. However, it is clear that in the right system, Darnold produces at a Pro Bowl level.
Thus, Seattle's move to grab Darnold was listed as NFL.com's Jeffri Chadiha's sixth-best move of the 2025 offseason. His passing prowess should force defenses to remain cautious enough to give Zach Charbonnet running lanes, and he can deliver pin-point passes to Jake Bobo.
"It was time for the Seahawks to shake things up with their offense," Chadiha wrote. "They were treading water with Geno Smith at quarterback, so the decision to trade him and sign Darnold -- the best free-agent quarterback on the market -- made sense in so many ways. First off, the 27-year-old Darnold is seven years younger than Smith.
"Darnold also enjoyed a breakout season in Minnesota after spending most of his career hearing how disappointing he'd been since entering the league as the third overall pick in the 2018 draft.
"The Seahawks clearly have a plan for Darnold, which starts with pairing him with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. Those two worked together when Darnold was a backup with the 49ers in 2023 and Kubiak was the team's passing game coordinator. "
"That history tells you Kubiak has the potential to get the best out of Darnold, just as Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell did last year. The supporting cast Darnold had in Minnesota was as critical to his success as his maturation, which is why general manager John Schneider needs to improve the skill positions -- Seattle has already signed Cooper Kupp -- and the offensive line. However, what makes this marriage even better is the contract."
"Darnold agreed to a reasonable three-year deal worth $100.5 million, and there are reports that it's structured in a way that allows the Seahawks to walk without major financial consequences after a year.
"That's insurance in case Darnold implodes like he did in his final two starts of last season. If things go according to plan in Seattle, the 'Hawks shouldn't need to use it."
If Darnold can turn it on, it would only benefit the Bruins in the Pacific Northwest, especially as both Bobo and Charbonnet look to build their resumes as they search for second contracts.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.