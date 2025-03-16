UCLA's Jake Bobo Affected by Recent Seahawks Signings
At one point this offseason, UCLA's Jake Bobo was likely going to be the Seattle Seahawks' WR2. That is no longer the case, as the team has signed former NFL Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp and fellow Super Bowl champion Marquez Valdes-Scantling to their roster.
Kupp, when healthy, is one of the best pass-catchers in football, and the speedy Valdes-Scantling played under Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak in New Orleans last season.
Kupp, a Rams legend, leaves Los Angeles with 104 games played, 634 receptions, 7,776 receiving yards and 76 total touchdowns. He also only lost three fumbles over that period.
Pro Football Focus has weighed in on both free agent signings.
"The Seahawks are gambling on Kupp’s health, with the former NFL Offensive Player of the Year missing time in each of the past three seasons," PFF wrote. "However, if he can play in all 17 games in 2025, he is still a productive receiver. Kupp averaged 1.88 yards per route run in 2024, tied for 32nd among wide receivers."
Valdes-Scantling's addition hurts Bobo's playing time because he already knows Kubiak's playbook, and his speed does things that Bobo is unable to do from a schematic standpoint.
"Valdes-Scantling delivered several big plays in 2024, recording 19 receptions and four touchdowns while averaging 21.6 yards per catch with 11 explosive plays," PFF wrote. "Expect his role in Seattle to resemble what he had in New Orleans and Kansas City, serving as a deep threat who can stretch the field."
Considering Bobo's present situation, it doesn't look good. Especially when the Seahawks could add another pass catcher in the NFL Draft, especially now that they own five picks in the first three rounds.
Bobo will likely be rotated in, but he can not displace Valdes-Scantling, as he doesn't have his speed, the team will not play Bobo over Kupp, especially after paying him $45 million, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba is one of the best receivers in the league.
However, as PFF mentioned, Kupp does get hurt -- a lot. He's missed at least one game in every season of his eight-year career except for his triple crown-winning season of 2021. With that to be considered, that injury history could be Bobo's opening and his shot at a second contract.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.