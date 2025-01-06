Bruins Shine in Seahawks-Rams Matchup
Former Bruins Quentin Lake, Jake Bobo and Zach Charbonnet laced up the pads for their regular season finale, getting ready to play 18 minutes away from the campus they once called home. The benefit of playing in the NFC West, Charbonnet and Bobo get an annual trip to their collegiate home and for Los Angeles' Lake, it seems he cannot escape the city.
Lake played a rotational role on Sunday. As planned by Rams head coach Sean McVay, Lake would be among several starters who took it easy before their Wild Card matchup. He did not record a stat in the matchup.
Rams coach Sean McVay said the following of Lake earlier this week:
“Yeah, he'll play. It'll be not as many snaps as he’s accustomed to. That was one of the things we pointed out in the team meeting. For him to stay healthy and to stay available is such a credit to his preparation, what he’s put into this season, the impact and being voted a captain. He’s one of four players in this league that play a hundred percent of their defensive snaps. I know that's something that he's proud of, as he should be, but I also think it provides an opportunity to get him to play in some situational-type of roles and then be ready to roll for that playoff home opener.”
Jake Bobo hauled in his first touchdown of the season, catching a beautiful fade pass from Geno Smith over Cobie Durant for six.
Smith would later say of Bobo's touchdown, "One-on-one ... throw it to Bobo, man. He made a great catch and ran a great route. I thought the scheme was great. We had kind of an 'RPO' [run-pass option] on there and we got one-on-one to Bobo, we throw it up and he made the play."
With Tyler Lockett's future unknown, especially after he posted a picture of his shoes, implying a pending retirement, Bobo could be next up as the Seahawks WR3.
Zach Charbonnet had 14 carries for 59 yards against the Rams. That helped him set new career highs in carries, yards, and touchdowns. A massive improvement from his rookie season, Charbonnet's usage should improve if Seattle goes with a new quarterback next season.
