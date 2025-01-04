Rams' DC Chris Shula Praises Former Bruin Quentin Lake
Many longtime NFL fans have had the pleasure of watching multiple generations of players come through the league. When people turn on a Rams game nowadays, they're witnesses of one of the best, young safety groups in the NFL. Kamren Curl, Kam Kinchens, Jaylen McCollough and Quentin Lake are members of a rapidly maturing defensive secondary that has sealed several victories for the Rams this season.
However, being a part of a legendary DB room is nothing new for the Lake family. Quentin's father Carnell knows all about the family business. Carnell, another legendary Bruin, stamped his name as a hard-hitting linebacker in the late 80s. Carnell would be a second-round pick by the Steelers after being named a two-time All-American and two-time Pac-10 first-team selection.
Carnell played in the NFL from 1989-2001, earning five All-Pros, and is a member of the Steelers' Hall of Fame. During his career, Carnell played alongside Pro Football Hall of Famer Rod Woodson and Super Bowl champions Dwayne Woodruff and Thomas Everett.
Quentin has continued the legacy of his father and the legacy of great Bruins, carving out a starring role in the Rams' defense. Quentin, a Pac-12 selection, was recently complemented publicly by his defensive coordinator, Chris Shula, after locking down the "star" role in his defense.
Shula stated, "Huge credit to him for playing every snap. Obviously, we have one game left but up to this point, playing every snap for 16 games is such an awesome credit to him. We did have that vision, really after last season with what he was able to do moving to the star position. Playing like he did and playing safety, we had that [vision] which is why his players and his peers voted him a captain. We had that vision of being able to move him around and play wherever we needed to fit the defense. He's excellent in coverage. He's a physical player. He is obviously really smart, so he is a guy that you can do a lot of different things with. He wants all that responsibility, and he takes a lot of pride in having that responsibility. I don't know if we necessarily envisioned him having the green dot all the time, but that's not something that surprises me at all. Nothing would surprise me with Quentin Lake, just an excellent player and an even better person."
Quentin Lake is a captain, the Rams defensive signal caller, and another beautiful Bruin legacy.
