The Stars Were Out for UCLA's Spring Showcase
UCLA is sprinkling a little Hollywood over Westwood via Pasadena as the football program recently hosted its spring showcase, and the celebration brought our past and present Bruin stars.
The event, which took place at the Rose Bowl, drew some familiar faces. UCLA women's basketball stars and Big Ten tournament champions Kiki Rice and Gabriela Jaquez were in attendance. Fresh off a trip to the Final Four, the duo was on the sidelines with Jaquez sporting a phenomenal Bruins hoodie.
Former UCLA football standouts and Dallas Cowboys Osa Odighizuwa and Anthony Barr were a few Bruins who hosted an autograph session for the fans. DeShaun Foster has done a great job bridging the gap between the past and the present, with many former players coming back to the program.
The newly signed Iamaleava brothers, Nico and Madden, were in attendance to support their new teammates as they get acclimated to Westwood.
Fans also got their first glimpse of the on-field marking set to honor Andrea Donahue, wife of the late great UCLA head coach Terry Donahue. Andrea passed away in April.
Donahue was a beloved member of the Bruins.
Foster spoke about Donahue shortly after her passing.
"First, I want to start this off giving the Donahue family condolences," Foster said. "Mrs. Donahue passed away Sunday, and she was just somebody that just meant a lot to the program, to UCLA.
"And I know a lot of former players are -- she was somebody that just cared about you and always made you feel wanted and accepted. When I got the job, she let me in on a fun fact that her husband was actually hired on the exact same day that I was hired, Feb. 12. So, that actually meant something to me.
"But I went to school with her daughter, Jen, so I've known the family for a long time, but I just wanted to give my condolences to them and help them through this hard time."
Foster spoke about the showcase to media following the event.
"I loved how the guys just competed this whole time, I couldn't ask for anything more," Foster said. "They just approached spring the right way, coming off of the type of season that we had, you could tell that these guys were just eager to get out here and try to find ways to better themselves as a team.
"I love the competition and how they competed day in and day out and then bringing it back here to the Rose Bowl for one more practice, so it just felt good to come back in here and see the guys in the blue and gold and all white and throwbacks, so it was a fun spring. ... Just looking forward to this season and what the Bruins can do."
