UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: HC Foster Speaks Following Spring Showcase
The UCLA Bruins concluded spring practice on Saturday afternoon with the annual spring showcase, showcasing the Bruins' revamped roster for the public to see. With so many new players, there is a lot to be excited about for the fall of 2025.
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh breaks down the comments from Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster following Saturday's annual spring showcase. Many big names were in attendance as well.
"I loved how the guys just competed this whole time, I couldn't ask for anything more," Foster said to open his presser. "They just approached spring the right way, coming off of the type of season that we had, you could tell that these guys were just eager to get out here and try to find ways to better themselves as a team.
"I love the competition and how they competed day in and day out and then bringing it back here to the Rose Bowl for one more practice, so it just felt good to come back in here and see the guys in the blue and gold and all white and throwbacks, so it was a fun spring. ... Just looking forward to this season and what the Bruins can do."
You can watch the episode below:
In a less game-like style, the Bruins utilized their time to run a normal practice with some scrimmaging without contact. A clip posted by NBC Sports analyst Eric Froton featured transfer receiver Mikey Matthews from Cal scoring a touchdown across the middle.
Good vibes surrounded UCLA's showcase as many notable individuals were in attendance, starting with the two newest Bruins, Nico and Madden Iamaleava. Both brothers recently left their previous schools for UCLA, and Nico is the expected starting quarterback after being the No. 1 transfer target.
Former Bruin linebacker turned edge rusher, and newest member of the Tennessee Titans, Oluwafemi Oladejo came out to support his program and former teammates while being able to connect with former coaches. He was drafted in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
A few women's basketball stars came out to support as senior guards KiKi Rice and Gabriela Jaquez made it out for the festivities. The Bruins are coming off their first-ever Final Four appearance and will likely start the 2025-26 season as the No. 1 team in the country.
Overall, things are looking bright for UCLA football, and Foster has the right plan in place to make this program what it once was. Patience and hard work are going to be two major keys for this team in 2025 and for future years ahead as well. Foster certainly agrees, thinking positively about this group.
"I think we're in a pretty good place," Foster said. " ... I think we just did a good job of finding a way to get these guys to gel and come together and really work as one. I think the team did a good job just coming together, and we're looking forward to seeing how much they can gain on their own since now, a lot of this stuff's going to be player-led. How much they can gain going into training camp."
