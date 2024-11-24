Bruins' Standouts in Tough Loss to USC
UCLA came up short in its rivalry showdown against USC on Saturday, putting it out of contention for a bowl game.
The Bruins fought all the way through, and there were plenty to be recognized in the loss.
Let's take a look at those Bruins who stood out.
QB Ethan Garbers
Garbers had one of his best outings of the season when he needed to most. The veteran quarterback threw for 265 yards and a touchdown in the loss and was 20-of-29 on his throws.
“Ethan’s a gamer," said UCLA coach DeShaun Foster when he addressed the media after the game. "He is always going to be positive and continue to play hard. He doesn’t complain. He just comes back to the sideline. He always uplifts the players and keeps them going.”
WR J. Michael Sturdivant
Sturdivant was the star of the game for UCLA, turning in his best game of the season with a 117-yard receiving outing, one he produced on just five receptions.
LB Carson Schwesinger
Schwesinger did it again, posting double digits in tackles yet again with 12 tackles, the most of any player in the game. The junior stepped up in the most critical game of the season and nearly helped will his team to victory.
Schwesinger continues to prove he is one of the best linebackers in the country.
RB T.J. Harden
After an underwhelming performance on the ground against Washington, UCLA found success in the run game again, an effort that once again was led by running back T.J. Harden.
Harden ran for 98 yards on 14 carries and also contributed in the pass game, finishing with 37 yards on three receptions.
LB Femi Oladejo
Oladejo finished second in the game in tackles with seven, including 1.5 for loss. He earned one of the Bruins' two sacks on the night, helping lead a strong defensive effort for UCLA in the loss.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.