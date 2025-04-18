Former Coach of Former UCLA Rival Speaks Out on Firing
As UCLA looks to keep up with the times, the topic of general managers keeps popping up. General managers in college football have been seizing power without impunity, but recently fired Stanford coach Troy Taylor released a statement that could change that.
How do you stop power? You can't. Power drives everything. The only thing someone can change is who wields the power. How do you change the wielder in an instant? Scandal.
Why did Bobby Petrino leave Arkansas? Scandal. How do general managers get in trouble? Scandals.
In late March, Stanford general manager Andrew Luck fired Taylor amid accusations of bullying/ mistreating female staffers.
"I took the role of Stanford Football General Manager with a strong vision for building a new winning era for our football program," Luck had said in a statement. "Stanford has always set the standard for excellence with our university’s unique leadership in both athletics and academics, and I have no doubt that our program’s best days lie ahead.
"Since beginning my role as General Manager, I have been thoroughly assessing the entire Stanford football program. It has been clear that certain aspects of the program need change. Additionally, in recent days, there has been significant attention to Stanford investigations in previous years related to Coach Taylor."
Well, Taylor responded on Wednesday:
If what Taylor is saying ends up being true, that Stanford couldn't prove allegations that it also allegedly helped leak to ESPN, thus it couldn't justify firing Taylor with cause, Taylor may have recourse to sue for slander.
More importantly, Luck could come under fire for mentioning the allegations in his statement regarding Taylor's firing.
Any negative thing that happens to Luck will cast a cloud over general managers, potentially resulting in a scandal that yields power from the general manager back to athletic directors and coaches.
At the same time, the University of Washington fired head coach Jimmy Lake in 2020 amid accusations of harmful behavior, but fired him without cause, paying his buyout, and nothing happened, so the pendulum swings both ways.
It's honestly doubtful anything will come of this, but Taylor did say he was unfairly portrayed, a portrayal based on what Stanford did. If he's innocent, things could happen.
Something to keep an eye on.
