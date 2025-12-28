Three JMU Playmakers UCLA Has a Real Shot of Acquiring

With Bob Chesney’s JMU officially eliminated from the College Football Playoff, there have already been several notable players who have entered the transfer portal.

The 2026 season could easily prove to be the most crucial turning point in UCLA’s history. With Bob Chesney as head coach, along with a College Football Playoff–caliber staff surrounding him, the sky is the limit in year one. Here are three JMU transfers who could easily skyrocket UCLA’s stock.

Wayne Knight | Running Back

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Wayne Knight is arguably the most important player for UCLA to grab from this transfer portal. Not only because he is one of the best running backs in the entire nation, but also because he has proven to complement Dean Kennedy's system flawlessly. Missing out on him would be a huge mistake.

This season, Wayne Knight rushed for 1,373 yards on 6.6 yards per carry with nine touchdowns. Compare that to UCLA’s top four running backs, who combined for just 1,135 rushing yards, and it becomes clear just how much of a needle-mover Knight can be.

Sahir West | Edge Defender

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) looks to pass under the pressure of James Madison Dukes defensive end Sahir West (15) during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Sahir West had an outstanding freshman campaign at JMU, totaling 45 tackles, seven sacks, four pass deflections, and one forced fumble, earning Freshman All-American honors and Sun Belt Freshman of the Year.

If UCLA can land West, it would instantly revive what has been a very dead position group. This season, the Bruins recorded only 11 sacks. After losing out on two four-star defensive linemen, acquiring West could nullify any prior recruiting missteps from UCLA.

Justin Eaglin | CB

Sep 21, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Kobe Paysour (8) with the ball as James Madison Dukes cornerback Justin Eaglin (30) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

After losing two very notable defensive backs in Cole Martin and Scooter Jackson, UCLA really needs to start building up their DB room. This could start will grabbing Justin Eaglin, who while being a streaky corner at times, has also proven to be a real game changer, something UCLA will need.

This season, Eaglin had 35 tackles, five interceptions, eight passes defended, as well as a pick-six. If the Bruins can successfully recruit him, they would be making up for a lot of the impact both Jackson and Martin took with them. Eaglin is a must-get if UCLA wants a decent secondary next season.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If the Bruins can land these three JMU playmakers, they should be in good shape next season. These players were integral to the Dukes’ success last season and could easily replicate that same level of impact in Westwood.

