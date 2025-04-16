Former Stanford Coach Troy Taylor Releases Lengthy Statement on Why He Was Fired
On Wednesday, former Stanford football coach Troy Taylor released a lengthy statement on the university's decision to fire him earlier this year.
In March, ESPN reported Taylor was subject to two investigations at Stanford after he allegedly "bullied and belittled female athletic staffers, sought to have an NCAA compliance officer removed after she warned him of rules violations and repeatedly made 'inappropriate' comments to another woman about her appearance." Upon release of the report Stanford and Taylor released statements acknowledging the existence of the investigations, with both parties making it clear they were ready to move forward.
A week later, Taylor was fired, with newly-hired GM Andrew Luck saying the program "needed a reset" in the statement announcing the news. Shortly thereafter Luck explained the swift reversal of course as a matter of getting new perspective from new data points, which led him to dismiss Taylor despite the earlier statements from the university.
Less than a month after his firing, Taylor released his own statement specifically laying out why he was the subject of two investigations, why the media's portrayal of his role in the situation is wrong, and announcing that Stanford is paying out his contract because the school fired him without cause.
Below is the full text of the statement:
For 30 years, I have been a coach and educator at the high school and collegiate level. I have had great team success with every program that I have coached, without a single issue or complaint around my treatment of others. I applied the same approach and values to a Stanford program dealing with some upheaval.
A private workplace investigation was recently improperly disclosed to local and national media. The investigation that took place in June 2023 was conducted due to a complaint from an athletic administrator that claimed that I tried to remove her as our football administrator for an unfair reason. Although I disagreed with the complaint, I took it seriously and fully cooperated. The investigation, which I still have never seen, concluded that I did not act unfairly. On February 29, 2024, Stanford gave me a contract extension and raise because I was told we were building something special.
Later, in March 2024, a second complaint was made by a member of the compliance office regarding a discussion about the physical speed at which Stanford players could participate in a walk-through. This was resolved in July 2024. Two other witnesses (one male and one female) were present during the initial discussion about the speed at which players could participate in a walk-through. Both told me at the time that my behavior was appropriate.
Nevertheless, I willingly complied with the second investigation, this time based on this brief interaction. Based on the investigator's conclusion related to this interaction, which I disagreed with, Stanford asked that I forfeit an agreed upon raise and change my tone. I accepted Stanford's demand last summer for the sake of the team. I was not shown the private and confidential second report that was also improperly disclosed to ESPN recently. I've not been the subject of any other complaints or investigations since this investigation ended last summer.
The media's recent portrayal of me is unfair, wrong, and contrary to my professional track record and the person I am and have always been. The truth is that Stanford terminated me without cause and, as a result, is honoring the original payment terms of my contract. I stand by my effort to lead with integrity at Stanford and elsewhere and to build a winning team and culture that is inclusive and respectful of everyone. I strongly believe in the players, coaches, and staff currently at Stanford. While I am disappointed that Stanford has now decided that I am no longer the right person to lead the football team, I am grateful for my time at Stanford and wish Stanford and the football team all the best.
Taylor, 57, coached Stanford for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. He went 3-9 in both seasons at the helm. Previously, Taylor was the head coach at Sacramento State for three years.