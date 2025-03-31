Latest Stanford Transfer Makes Perfect Sense for UCLA
Stanford announced on Tuesday that head coach Troy Taylor had been fired amid allegations of mistreatment of female staff members within the Stanford program. The firing of a coach opens up a 30-day transfer window for players to leave. One of the players that has decided to utilize this transfer window is senior edge rusher David Bailey.
Bailey has been with the Stanford program since he signed in 2021 out of Mater Dei High School and has been incredibly productive for the Cardinal. In 2024 alone, Bailey accrued 31 total tackles, seven sacks and a whopping five forced fumbles. In his career, Bailey has totaled 111 tackles, 14.5 sacks and forcing 7 total fumbles.
The 6-foot-3 240-pounds former freshman All-American would likely fit right in with Ikaika Malloe and the Bruins and would be a difference-maker from day one for the defense. His mix of strength, motor and ability to generate pressure on nearly every rep makes him a huge weapon.
As spring ball is set to begin on April 1, the Bruins should make Bailey a high-ranking priority. UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger led the way for the Bruins in 2024 in the sacks category with 4 and is currently projected to go on day 2 of the 2025 NFL draft. With the Bruins losing their best pass rushing production, Bailey becomes a no-brainer to pursue.
Even if the Bruins don't acquire Bailey, they should continue to stay active and aware of pass rushers in the transfer portal. They'll still need to replace some production along the defensive front, a crucial unit that's even more crucial in the physical conference that is the Big Ten.
UCLA coach DeShaun Foster has been laying the foundation and preparing the program for a moment like this. Making the program a destination for high profile prospects and transfers again was undoubtedly a goal of this staff after bitter rival USC has been able to gain the upper hand in those categories over the last few years.
This opportunity to grab such a productive player could tell just how far the pendulum has swung back in the favor of UCLA.
Please follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to not miss another UCLA recruiting story.
Feel free to also let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.