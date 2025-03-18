Defensive Coordinator Ikaika Malloe Talks UCLA Transfers
UCLA defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe addressed the media after the Bruins' Pro Day on Monday and gave a good amount of insight into some of the transfers he was most excited to see in spring ball, which is set to begin on April 1.
Coach Malloe wasted no time when asked who he was excited to see padded up this spring.
"Let's start from the front, it would be Nico Davilliar and Ashton Sanders," he said. "Those guys transferred in and we'll be excited to see what they can do and what they can learn quickly."
Both of those transfers were highly sought after and were touted as big time additions. It's safe to say coach Malloe is feeling the same.
"From the linebacker crew, it will be Isaiah Chisom and Ben Perry," Malloe continued. "Those guys have already shown a lot of signs of life in terms of the transfer from knowledge of what they played to ours. The schemes are very similar."
Malloe added an interesting piece of information regarding Ben Perry and his role within the UCLA defense.
"Ben Perry will be interesting because he can play both," he said. "He's actually a safety by trade, so he would be a guy we can compare to Kain Medrano. He's a guy who can play in the secondary as well as the linebacker spot, so that will be interesting."
Bruins fans have to love the sound of that kind of versatility and what that could bring for the UCLA defense.
Malloe raved a ton about the secondary, and loved the amount of transfers they brought in for the back end of the defense.
"The secondary, there's just so much. Key Lawrence and [Andre] Jordan from Oregon State, there's just so much back there," Malloe said.
"It will be interesting to see where they develop, how they develop and more importantly, us as a defense, we need to make sure we get the 11 best players on the field. So whatever the package is that fits that, that's what we have to do."
It's easy to sense the excitement within the program. Coach DeShaun Foster and the rest of the staff have been grinding through the winter to build up the roster, and spring ball will be the first time to see it all start to come together.
