UCLA Star Is Perfect Draft Fit For Rams
The Los Angeles Rams have had a nice offseason so far with all the new additions they made in free agency.
The Rams were one of the most surprising teams because of all the moves they have made so far. The Rams know what type of team they have and are looking to get back to the Super Bowl and win it again. They gave themselves a better chance of doing that by the players they went after.
Now the Rams will increase their chances with another solid and great draft class. Every team knows that the Rams have been the best drafting team over the last few years.
Other teams have been trying to do what the Rams have been doing in the draft but the Rams have had the right scouting reports and the right people in place that have players that other teams do not even have close on their draft boards.
One position that the Rams will look at deeply in the 2025 NFL Draft is the linebacker position. That is probably the position they struggled at the most all of last season. The Rams' defense was great in the second half of the season, but the middle of the defense was a problem. The pass coverage and coming up and stopping the run was not good for the Rams.
One player on who could end up being high draft big board is linebacker Carson Schwesinger out of UCLA.
"Rams inside linebackers have previously struggled when stretched wider across the field and then targeted in the pass game. Schwesinger's ability to react to what he sees at the snap might make him a fit," said Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.
"A player in perpetual chase mode, Schwesinger is lightning quick in his key-and-react processing and flies to the football with an innate feel for beating blockers to the spot and navigating box traffic to stay clean," said Dane Brugler of The Athletic.
With a player like Schwesinger in the middle of the Rams defense, it can give defensive coordinator Chris Shula more freedom to move other players around and call plays differently. He should be a serious target for the Rams in next month's draft, and the Rams could select him even if that means earlier than other teams have him going.
