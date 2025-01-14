Bruins Take Another Hit in the Transfer Portal as Player Flips Commitment
Another player from the 2024-25 transfer portal who had initially committed to UCLA has decided not to spend their 2025 season in Westwood.
Former Arkansas offensive lineman Ty'Kieast Crawford, who had committed to the Bruins last week, has flipped his commitment, announcing on social media on Monday that he has committed to West Virginia.
This news came just a day after the Bruins had lost transfer edge rusher Ka'eo Akana, who entered his name back in the portal after committing to UCLA last month.
The loss of Crawford is a huge hit for the Bruins, as the veteran lineman was likely going to be a starter for UCLA next season.
The four-year Razorback has some experience as a starter and, overall, has five years' worth of experience at the college level. He spent his first collegiate season at Charlotte.
Crawford had been a class of 2020 four-star recruit out of Carthage, Texas.
Fortunately for the Bruins, they have already landed some help in the offensive line department with the additions of Courtland Ford, Julian Armella and Eugene Brooks, all of whom could start for UCLA next season.
UCLA has lost 20 players to the portal this offseason. And with Crawford's flip, its incoming number is back down to an even 20. The haul has been a reflection of Bruins coach DeShaun Foster's prediction.
"We'll be able to reload," Foster said on the Dec. 4 National Signing Day. "Because just like where people are leaving, we're going to be able to pull guys in. So, we're going to be able to reload. That's the nature of the business. You guys have seen plenty of teams go from three wins or whatever they did to conference championships. Prime's [Colorado coach Deion Sanders] done the same thing; he lost a lot of guys in the portal, and he was able to reload.
"So, it's just the nature of the game. I think in two years, this won't really be a big thing to you guys because it's something that's constantly happening now. Guys hit the portal, and guys come in from the portal. So, it's just the nature of the game right now."
