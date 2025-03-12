REPORT: Is Sunseri the Right Answer for UCLA's Offense?
According to several Big Ten previews, the biggest question surrounding the UCLA football program seems to be about newly hired offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri and whether his offense will be potent enough to take the Bruins to the next level.
In CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli was the latest to address the question.
"UCLA was a win away from getting to a bowl last season, which would've been an outstanding result in DeShaun Foster's first year in charge," Fornelli wrote. "And the Bruins did that while scoring only 18.4 points per game. That finished ahead of only Northwestern and Purdue (a combined 2-16 in B1G play).
"So it's no surprise there's a new offensive coordinator in Sunseri. He's well-respected in coaching circles and did a great job with Kurtis Rourke at Indiana last season. Now, the 36-year-old former quarterback will look to revitalize the Bruins offense with Appalachian State transfer Joey Aguilar as the presumed starter."
That's not the first time this question of Sunseri has popped up, as ESPN's Adam Rittenberg asked a similar question in a recent Big Ten preview.
"I'm fascinated to see how Tino Sunseri will fare as UCLA's new offensive coordinator," Rittenberg wrote.
"He has drawn strong reviews from coaches and other industry sources, and brings a strong reputation as a recruiter and quarterback developer to Westwood, where the Bruins finished 126th nationally in scoring last fall. Sunseri had an important role in Indiana's historic 2024 season, as he coached quarterback Kurtis Rourke and assisted with an offense that finished second nationally in scoring."
"He now leads a quarterback room that includes Appalachian State transfer Joey Aguilar, Washington transfer Dermaricus Davis and others. Bruins coach DeShaun Foster exceeded most expectations in Year 1, especially with how his team performed in the second half. If Sunseri can get the offense right, UCLA could become a sleeper team in the league."
These are fair questions to ask, especially since this is the first year Sunseri is not working with Curt Cignetti in a long time. Fortunately, Bruins fans should feel a sense of relief as Sunseri was born and bred for this role. He's a coach's kid; his entire life has revolved around football, and this is a coach who has won in places once thought devoid of talent.
Sunseri brings the best out of players and he will bring the best out of the Bruins.
