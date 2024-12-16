Bruins to Host Transfer DB, Former UCLA Commit
UCLA held a number of transfer visits over the weekend, and more are to come.
One of the transfers set to visit Westwood soon is one who could serve as a great addition to the Bruins' secondary.
UCLA will host former Washington State defensive back Ethan O'Connell for an upcoming unofficial visit, per 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins.
O'Connor was a standout redshirt freshman for the Cougars this past season, recording 32 tackles, one for a loss, eight passes defensed and four interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown against Fresno State.
O'Connor played in all 12 of Washington State's games this past season after seeing action in just one contest in his first season with the program.
O'Connor was a three-star recruit from Los Alamitos, California, where he played for Los Alamitos High School.
UCLA had offered O'Connor when he was a recruit, and he actually committed to the Bruins before decommitting in May of 2023.
This upcoming visit won't be anything new to him.
"I've been to UCLA a ton and I know the school really well so that's why I'm just taking an unofficial there," O'Connor said, per Biggins. "My family has known coach Foster since I was little and Stacey Ford (Director of Player Personnel ) was one of the guys who got me to Washington State when he was there.
"I've known coach Meat (Demetrice Martin) for a long time too and we talk a lot. He's a great DB coach and helped develop Christian Gonzalez in to a 1st rounder and we have a similar frame. I know he likes long corners so I'm excited to get back there and meet the new staff and see how I fit in."
According to Biggins, O'Connor recently visited Georgia, Miami and Oklahoma and will visit Colorado next weekend.
247Sports currently has O'Connor rated as a three-star transfer and has him ranked the No. 12 cornerback in the transfer portal.
O'Connor is a true ball magnet. It's clear why he has drawn so much interest since entering the portal.
While UCLA has some competition, the fact that the Bruins appealed to O'Connor before serves as a huge advantage for the program.
