REPORT: UCLA Acclaimed for DB Haul via Transfer Portal
UCLA football had a very successful winter transfer portal period, bringing in a total of 20 transfers.
The Bruins particularly thrived in adding defensive backs, which made up 40% of the haul.
UCLA was recently recognized for its defensive back gains in an article from Rivals' Adam Friedman, who ranked the "top five portal DB classes."
The Bruins came in at No. 5. Ahead of them was Georgia (4), Texas Tech (3), LSU (2) and Miami (1).
"UCLA had plenty of holes to fill with this transfer class, particularly in the secondary," Friedman wrote. "The Bruins loaded up with a whopping eight defensive back transfers.
"Robert Stafford from Miami, Bryon Threats from UCF and Aaron Williams from Louisville lead the group but Threats is the only one of the three with more than one season of experience.
"Threats, Benjamin Perry from Louisville, Scooter Jackson from Utah Tech and Key Lawrence from Ole Miss have logged more than 1,000 snaps during their collegiate careers. Andre Jordan Jr. saw significant playing time at Oregon State last season as well.
"Cole Martin from Arizona State, Stafford and Williams have yet to accumulate much playing time during their careers.
"While this defensive back haul for UCLA doesn't feature a premier secondary transfer prospect, the Bruins have a strong mix of experience, battle-tested defensive backs and young players with extremely high ceilings."
The haul speaks to the work UCLA secondary coach Demetrice Martin has been able to do since rejoining the program this offseason.
Stafford was a class of 2023 four-star, and while he hasn't done a whole lot when you look at the numbers, he still has tremendous potential.
Threats will be entering his fifth season and has experience playing on a big stage, as he was part of Cincinnati's run to the College Football Playoff in 2021-22.
Perry has been the most consistent throughout his career, having put up solid numbers in each of the past three seasons, including 2023-24 when he totaled 56 tackles.
Jackson only played eight games in two seasons with Utah Tech but still has much upside.
Lawrence is a veteran who has been all over, playing at Tennessee, Oklahoma and Ole Miss. He left the Rebels early last season, so it's somewhat up in the air what he can still provide this late in his career, but he has the experience a team would want.
Martin is, of course, Demetrice's son, and like some of the others mentioned, the potential is there. Playing under his father again could give him a breakout year.
Williams, who was Perry's teammate at Louisville, has only seen the field four times in his collegiate career so far, but the former four-star recruit can still be the highly touted player he was anticpated to be if given the chance.
Lastly, Jordan has steadily progressed throughout his career so far and could be a meaningful contributor for the Bruins next season.
