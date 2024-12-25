UCLA's Demetrice Martin's Presence is Immediately Being Felt
UCLA has been placing a heavy emphasis on the defensive backfield so far this offseason.
With the Bruins' landing of transfer cornerback Robert Stafford on Wednesday, UCLA is up to eight defensive back commits from the winter portal. That is half of its total of 16.
The haul has been a testament to the coach and person that is Demetrice Martin, the team's secondary coach, who was recently hired for his second stint on staff.
UCLA has earned commitments from some big-time transfer defensive backs.
Stafford, of course, is one of the headliners, having been a highly touted recruit from the class of 2023 with still much upside.
There was also Andre Jordan Jr. from Oregon State, a rising cornerback who comes off a solid 2024 campaign with the Beavers.
And you have to mention Benjamin Perry from Louisville, a former four-star recruit who brings experience at a Power Four level.
Perry was joined by his Cardinals teammate, Aaron Williams, another former four-star prospect, one who hails from Bellflower, where he played for St. John Bosco High School.
UCLA's first transfer defensive back commit this month, Bryon Threats, is certainly one who can't be overlooked. Threats is a veteran safety who was a member of Cincinnati's College Football Playoff run as a freshman in 2021. He played in 12 games for the Bearcats that season.
Speaking of winning experience, none of UCLA's defensive back commits from the 2024-25 portal have more than Key Lawrence.
Lawrence, who enters his final year of eligibility, spent three years with Oklahoma where he was a member of two 10-plus-win seasons.
His time with the Sooners was sandwiched by single seasons with Tennessee and Ole Miss.
And of course, there's Martin's son, Cole Martin, who will be playing under his father after spending this past season at Arizona State. He played for Demetrice the season before when he played for Oregon; his father was the Ducks' cornerbacks coach and passing game coordinator.
Demetrice hasn't even been back on staff for a whole month and is already having a tremendous impact. The longtime coach had been UCLA's defensive backs coach from 2012 to 2017, as well as the program's passing game coordinator from 2014 to 2017.
