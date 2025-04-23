UCLA to Host One of Top Transfer WRs
UCLA made a major move by landing Nico Iamaleava, previously the best player in the transfer portal, on Easter Sunday. Now, the Bruins have a chance to give him one of the top wideouts in the portal.
First reported by Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports/247Sports, UCLA will host transfer wide receiver Trebor Pena from Syracuse. Per Zenitz, he will also visit Miami and USC.
247Sports has Pena rated as a four-star transfer and ranked the third-best wideout currently in the portal.
Pena led the ACC in receptions last season with 84. He finished the year with 941 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns. He also added 72 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.
The veteran wideout spent five seasons with the Orange. A three-star prospect from Ocean Township, New Jersey, Pena would appear in nine games in his first season with the program. He would then turn in an impressive campaign as a kick returner in Year 2, as he had returned a total of 552 yards off of kickoffs in seven games before going down with a season-ending injury.
The following season, Pena made three starts in 11 games, posting 203 yards on 22 receptions. He led the ACC in average kickoff return yards with 27.2 per game and finished third in the conference in punt return average with 8.7 yards per game.
Pena would then appear in just one game in the 2023, missing the rest due to injury. But he turned around to put together his best season yet last year and, as a result, was named a second-team All-ACC honoree.
UCLA added some decent pieces to its receiving room this past winter, bringing in Mikey Matthews from Cal, Jaedon Wilson from Arkansas and Kaedin Robinson from Appalachian State, while also signing incoming freshman Shane Rosenthal. None of them, of course, are at the level Pena is, though, and what good is having one of the top quarterbacks in the country if you don't have a quality receiving option for him?
Pena could be that option, and it's likely that catching passes from Iamaleava would be an appealing factor for the transfer.
