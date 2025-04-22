UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Nico Iamaleava to UCLA
The UCLA Bruins have improved themselves from one year ago in a huge way. Grabbing former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava is going to give this program the added boost necessary to compete atop the Big Ten.
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh discusses the Bruins' latest transfer addition, Iamaleava. He is UCLA's new starting quarterback for next season.
Former UCLA quarterback Joey Aguilar, who had transferred to Westwood back in December and was likely going to be the Bruins' QB1, has since transferred out and committed to Tennessee.
You can watch the episode below:
After signing with UCLA over the weekend, the Long Beach, California native is headed home to make some noise in the new Big Ten. After holding out of the Volunteer program for more money, he and Tennessee would part ways, and he quickly joined the Bruins.
In his freshman season, Iamaleava threw for 2,616 yards, 19 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He led the Volunteers to a 10-3 record, ultimately losing to the eventual champion Ohio State Buckeyes in the opening round of the College Football Playoff.
Below is Iamaleava's official statement, making his move to Westwood official. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
"First and foremost, I want to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for His grace, for continuing to bless my family, and for allowing me to live out my passion each and every day," Iamaleava wrote.
"To the amazing people in Knoxville, thank you for embracing and uplifting me throughout my time there. I'll be forever thankful for the support you showed me every step of the way and I'll always cherish the relationships I built there and the memories I created with my brothers. I believe with all my heart that I gave my all as a Volunteer.
"I'm truly grateful for the time I had at UT. My journey at UT has come to an end. This decision was incredibly difficult, and truthfully, not something I expected to make this soon. But I trust God's timing, and I believe He's leading me where I need to be. Even though, this chapter is ending, a new chapter has begun and I am committed to UCLA!"
Follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Give us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE