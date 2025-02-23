UCLA's Bitter Rival Cancels Spring Game
College Football continues to change more and more each passing year, perhaps for the worse.
Lately, teams have been deciding to cancel their spring games, a fun college football tradition that allows fans to get a sneak peak of their team's progression before the following fall.
As more and more teams join the movement, we could soon be approaching the day where there's no spring game at all.
Ryan Kartje of the Los Angeles Times reported on Wednesday that USC has now decided to cancel its spring game as well.
UCLA's bitter rival started hosting spring games when Pete Carroll had first come on board, and it's been an honored tradition since.
Perhaps the Trojans felt the pressure to follow suit with their peers.
According to Kartje, no spring practices will be available to the public, but that has been the case since Lincoln Riley took over anyway.
Per Kartje, "In lieu of a spring showcase, USC is planning to host two new events intended to give fans and former players a chance to engage with the program. In the spring, USC will host an event for former players on campus. And plans are in the works for a fan appreciation event this summer that will be held in addition to the Salute to Troy."
Nebraska was the first team to kick off this movement, and Ohio State would become the third Big Ten team to do so.
The Cornhuskers' reasoning was that other teams could potentially use the scrimmage as a means to scout and lure players to their programs via the transfer portal.
Our Brock Vierra proposed a seemingly simple solution to the concern:
"As much as it pains me to sound like an old head, the current iteration of the transfer portal is ruining college football. There should be one window at the conclusion of the season for players to hop in and out of the portal. Tampering should be dealt with via harsh punishments, and it is time to get real about the issues revolving around this great game."
Whether or not other programs agree this is a concern, the more teams that jump on the wagon, programs will naturally feel inclined to do the same.
