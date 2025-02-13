UCLA Conference Foes Cancel Spring Games, Tradition on Verge of Extinction
Ohio State, fresh off winning the national championship, has announced that it will not be holding a spring game at the conclusion of its spring camp but will instead hold a "spring showcase."
How a showcase differs from a spring game is unknown at this time, but the fact that the Buckeyes changed the name of the event shows a new trend has begun to pick up steam across college football.
As much as it pains me to sound like an old head, the current iteration of the transfer portal is ruining college football. There should be one window at the conclusion of the season for players to hop in and out of the portal. Tampering should be dealt with via harsh punishments, and it is time to get real about the issues revolving around this great game.
That won't happen because the NCAA is made up of a bunch of greedy, self-serving individuals, and coaches abandon the players whom they have profited off of without an ounce of hesitation or remorse, but whatever.
Nebraska announced that it would be canceling its spring game due to fears that other programs may use the event to poach their players and thus, the spring game may no longer be a thing.
It's easy to blame the players, the kids, for these changes. If kids were more loyal, then these rules wouldn't exist. That's an idea. The idea of blaming kids is also pretty stupid.
The kids aren't the ones offering money; the kids weren't the ones abandoning their teams before bowl games for massive contracts. Those were coaches.
The death of the spring game is a shame because it's another tradition, another piece of college football being lost to corporate greed.
Soon, every program will cancel its spring game or rename it a showcase while taking away competitive football from players who are likely not to see much, if any, all season.
This is what happens when we reward greed. This is what happens when people blame 18-year-olds for the problems caused by middle-aged adults. This is what happens when people prioritize the almighty dollar over getting a chance to share in something with our sons and daughters.
Congratulations, college football. For something that used to mean everything, you're making it mean nothing at all.
