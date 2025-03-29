This Spring Game Alternative is Likely Not an Option for UCLA
If UCLA and DeShaun Foster wished to explore scheduling joint practices or even a joint spring game with another program this year, it's likely not happening, as the NCAA shut down the thought.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders brought forth the idea earlier in March and Syracuse head coach Fran Brown was on board to bring the Orange to Boulder for a spring game.
“The Spring Game will be televised on ESPN2 … on the 19th,” Sanders said. “We got to sell this thing out and pack this thing because the way the trend is going, you never know if this is going to be the last spring game. I don’t believe in that. I don’t really want to condone that. I would like to play in the spring. Actually, I [would] like to play against another team in the spring. That’s what I’m trying to do right now.
“To have a competitive [game] against your own guys kind of gets monotonous. You really can’t tell the level of your guys because, you know, it’s the same old, same way. Everybody kind of know each other. Towards the end, I would like to style it like the pros. I would like to practice against someone for a few days, then you have the spring game and I think the public will be satisfied with that tremendously. I think it’s a tremendous idea. I’ve told those personnel who should understand that it’s a tremendous idea.”
According to multiple sources, the NCAA shut the idea down with quickness.
"On Friday, the decision from the NCAA was made official. The FBS Oversight Committee will not recommend a waiver to allow the game to take place," wrote On3's Griffin McVeigh. "It argued other programs are too far into spring practice to schedule such a game, as well as academic concerns and potential recruiting advantages not available to other programs."
However, in a statement, the NCAA was open to the idea, but a plan must be put forth to combat claims of competitive disadvantages put forth by the game, the impact on student-athletes in accordance with their class schedule, and the timing of the idea.
Here's the truth. Joint spring games will likely happen, just not right now. Expect them to happen next offseason once the kinks are worked out.
