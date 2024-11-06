Can Bruins QB Have Another Career Performance?
The UCLA Bruins (3-5) look for another sensational performance from senior quarterback Ethan Garbers has been red hot the past two games, delivering a pair of wins to help revive a season that was seemingly one to forget.
Garbers was the key to victory in both games and has never looked better throughout his four-year career as a Bruin. He has thrown for 602 yards and six touchdowns with zero interceptions in the past two contests and is playing the best football of his career.
The success has not been limited to Garbers' arm either. He led the team in rushing with 56 ground yards in last week's road win over Nebraska. He had not had a positive rushing yard all year before two weeks ago and has combined for 104 yards in his last two contests.
The senior will battle a much tougher defense than he has in the previous two games. The Hawkeyes are a top-10 defense in the Big Ten, allowing just 309.8 yards per game and 18 points per game.
The Hawkeyes' defensive pressure is something to watch as they have recorded 20 sacks, which ranks seventh best in the conference. Junior defensive lineman Aaron Graves leads the team with five sacks in nine games this season.
Ironically, Garbers has been sacked 20 times this season which is a fairly high total. The Bruins' offensive success will largely depend on how much time Garbers has in the pocket to deliver accurate passes.
With the Bruins having the worst rushing offense in the Big Ten (73.9 yards per game), the offense will continue to rely on Garbers to throw the ball upwards of 25 times and must complete at least 60% of those to have a chance to win this week.
Against a Hawkeyes pass defense that is middle of the pack in the conference, they better be prepared for Garbers to throw early and often while searching to pick up a few first downs with his feet.
All in all, the Bruins have a great shot to upset the Hawkeyes with Garbers under center. He has gotten better as the season has progressed and is showing zero signs of slowing down. Expect another solid performance from the fourth-year quarterback, trying to win his third-straight game.
It did, however, just do quite well against a very good Nebraska rushing attack. We'll see if the Bruins' defense can do it again on Friday.
