Bruins QB Gave Incredible Postgame Interview
The UCLA Bruins (3-5) came out with their biggest win of the season, upsetting the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-4) on the road in a hostile environment on Saturday afternoon. A 27-20 victory could have been completed without the quarterback play from senior Ethan Garbers.
Garbers threw for 219 yards, two touchdowns and was also the team's leading rusher with 56 yards on the ground. An all-around perfect performance as Garbers failed to turn the ball over and followed up his career-best performance last week for a second-straight Big Ten victory.
The Newport Beach native was interviewed on the field postgame with Rhett Lewis on the Big Ten Network. He delivered some incredible postgame comments and gave praise to the entire program.
"It just feels great; offense, defense, special teams, all three phases were doing a great job," Garbers said after the upset. "Listening to our coaching, taking the coaching we've been getting and just focusing one play at a time. That's the biggest thing in football, just taking it one play at a time, and everybody's doing their job, and we'll be successful."
Garbers definitely took the game one play at a time as he looked completely unfazed by the ruckus sell-out crowd that Lincoln, Nebraska, brings every week. He gave credit to his coaching staff for preparing him for a big game in an atmosphere such as this one.
"I mean, we have a bunch of guys on our staff that played in the NFL, they got the blueprint," Garbers said. "All we got to do is just trust and listen in them, and they'll lead us in the right direction. Those guys are phenomenal, coach "EB" [Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy], Coach White [Quarterbacks Coach Ted White], they've been doing a great job. The whole offensive staff is unbelievable."
The Bruins have turned their season around, mostly from a mental standpoint. Yes, they might have a 3-5 losing record, but being able to gradually improve and show that this team has the ability to compete in this Big Ten is extremely satisfying and the growth they have made has been impressive.
"Beginning of the year, we didn't really start out how we wanted to," Garbers said. "A lot of mental errors, a lot of mistakes, but we just kept on pushing, kept listening to coach EB, kept fighting through, taking it one play at a time, one game at a time. Man, it feels good to be victorious."
It will be an even tougher test next week as the Bruins are back home to face the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-3) who are zooming off of a 42-10 demolishing victory over the Wisconsin Badgers this week. Garbers will be able to show his stuff against one of the best defenses he will face all season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.