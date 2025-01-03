Can UCLA's Matthews Kick-Start Receiving Offense in 2025?
The UCLA Bruins had some holes in their offseason before the end of the 2024 campaign, but as the transfer portal unfolds, they have made some adjustments to the squad for 2025. A big piece from the transfer portal comes on the offensive side from the one the Bruins' latest transfer commits, Mikey Matthews.
Matthews will be going into his junior season as a wide receiver for UCLA. Previously, he played for two different schools. His freshman year, Matthews played for the Utah Utes, and last season, he played for the California Golden Bears.
A California native himself, Matthews won't have to pack up much as he heads to UCLA, but what he must pack is the production he gave the Golden Bears last season. For his 2024 campaign, Matthews recorded 272 receiving yards on 32 receptions, averaging 8.5 yards per catch, and collected his first collegiate touchdown.
Though he did not lead the Golden Bears in receptions, his yards per reception is eye popping knowing that UCLA struggled last season in that department. Now with some notable wide receivers having left the Bruins, Matthews has a real shot to make a difference in his first year with the program.
The motivating stat that surrounds Matthews is that he improved from his freshman year to his sophomore year. An energetic presence on the field, Matthews has a chance to take the Bruins program by storm as the program has an underwhelming season.
Head coach DeShaun Foster made his claims earlier this season on how much he values what UCLA gave him and how he wants to do the same for his players. His selling points must have worked, as the Bruins has been busy this offseason brining in the necessary pieces to improve the offense.
Last season, the Bruins ranked seventh among the Big Ten in average receiving yards per game, averaging 242.2 yards per outing. The addition of Matthews should only boost the confidence Foster has to pass the ball as much as utilizing the running game.
It will be fun to watch how Matthews plays as a Bruin, though UCLA still has some work to do to fill in certain roles that have been left unoccupied from graduating seniors or transfers.
