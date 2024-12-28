BREAKING: UCLA Lands Former Cal WR
As productive as UCLA started in the transfer portal this month, it had been lacking on the offensive front.
Out of the Bruins' initial 16 transfer commits, just four had been offensive players.
On Saturday, they added to that small group as former Cal wide receiver Mikey Matthews announced on social media that he has committed to UCLA.
Matthews comes off a promising 2024 campaign in which he recorded 272 yards and a touchdown on 32 receptions while playing all 13 games in what was his lone year with the Golden Bears.
His best game of the season came in Cal's win over Wake Forest when he posted 63 yards and a touchdown on six receptions.
Matthews had transferred to Cal after spending his first collegiate season with Utah. In his 12 games with the Utes, he registered 261 yards on 29 receptions.
Matthews joined Utah as a four-star class of 2023 recruit from Mission Viejo, California. He had been ranked the No. 19 class of 2023 prospect in California and the No. 39 wide receiver in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Matthews entered the transfer portal on Monday, just days after Cal's bowl game against Nevada-Las Vegas.
The wideout will be joining his former position coach, Burl Toler III, who was recently hired as UCLA's wide receivers coach.
Toler had spent two stints on Cal's coaching staff, which sandwiched a season with Fresno State (2016) and UC Davis (2017). He had served as wide receivers coach for both teams.
Toler most recently served as Cal's wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator, roles he had held for the last three seasons. He coached some standout wide receivers at Cal, including Jeremiah Hunter, Mavin Anderson and former Bruin J.Michael Sturdivant. Sturdivant entered the portal earlier this month and has since committed to Florida.
Matthews is UCLA's 17 transfer commit from the 2024-25 portal. He is just the second wide receiver commit, joining the Bruins' first commit from the winter portal, Jaedon Wilson.
Matthews should help fill the voids that have been left by Logan Loya and Sturdivant, two of UCLA's top five leaders in receiving from this past season.
